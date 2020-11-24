The grid of tents that dotted the Parkway’s Van Colln ball field this summer and fall are gone, but the problem they so vividly represented is not. Every tent was occupied by a person — sometimes two or three — who was unable to afford more sturdy shelter. While a deal has been made to provide real houses for the encampment’s residents, there are still more than 230,000 families in Philadelphia who must choose every month between making the rent or paying for life’s basic necessities.