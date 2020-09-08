If you are struggling financially because of the pandemic, send your landlord the COVID-19 financial hardship certification, which you can find on the Fair Housing Commission’s website. It entitles you to protections under City Council’s Emergency Housing Protection Act, including waiving your late fees, giving you access to mediation before going through the eviction process, and granting you more time to pay back rent. Document that you gave the form to your landlord — such as taking a screenshot if you texted it, or holding onto the email you sent — and keep a copy for yourself.