Four years ago, on the eve of the double takeover by BB&T, the market research service J.D. Power rated Susquehanna the area’s most-popular bank — for its customers. But over the next two years, as it struggled to cut costs to pay for the merger, BB&T lost $1 billion of the combined banks’ $6 billion in local deposits. BB&T has since merged with Atlanta-based SunTrust, and plans to rename itself Truist, promising a bit more confusion ahead.