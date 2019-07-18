Hoa Binh Plaza might seemly like an unlikely poster child for this cause. The shopping center, which sits on the northern half of the site, between 16th and Chadwick, has been around only since 1990, when its owners subdivided the cinder-block warehouse for retailers. South Philadelphia had been seeing an influx of Vietnamese immigrants, and they craved traditional products. Hoa Binh Plaza, which translates as Peace Plaza in Vietnamese, is said to be the first shopping area outside of Chinatown to cater to Asian immigrants. Over time, it has become a destination for plenty of non-Asians, too. Its Nam Son Bakery regularly makes the city’s Best-of lists for its banh mi sandwiches.