Still, he points out, manufacturing is just 20% of the business economy. Services businesses, which account for the rest, are having “very good years. Cash flow is good. We’ve seen a little luffing [sailing into the wind] on the corporate side, from commercial real estate and leveraged-buyout firms,” which, like banks, prefer higher interest rates and spreads. But as rates stabilize — how much more can the Fed cut? — “we expect to see loan demand pick up again. And if we can see a path to resolution [by the Trump administration] for some of these trade issues, that would be a boost for investment confidence.”