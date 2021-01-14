And while the rest of us wait for the system to work, we do this knowing that it doesn’t treat everyone equally. The Inquirer reported COVID-19 vaccines have mostly gone to white Americans. For some, unemployment benefits are running out. And for many others, the stimulus checks don’t even come close to providing the help that’s needed Black people and their allies are met with violence when they ask police officers to stop people of color, while it appears that Capitol insurgents were invited to cause mayhem. “Fairness is ingrained in our most basic of democratic principals,” Zillmer said. “If Americans see something as unfair, they won’t wait it out. They are more likely to rebel.”