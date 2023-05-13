14-year-old shot and killed on SEPTA platform in Philly

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line platform in West Philadelphia, police said, marking the third straight day that a child under 18 was shot in the city.

According to police, the teen was on the westbound platform at SEPTA’s station at 52nd and Market Streets when he was shot once in the chest and once in the left arm just after 2 p.m. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest had been made.

SEPTA police are helping Philadelphia police, including reviewing security video from the train and the platform, in an effort to identify who shot the teen, said spokesperson Andrew Busch, providing no further details of the shooting. He urged anyone with information to contact police.

Advertisement

Police had no new information Saturday on a triple shooting about 8 p.m. Friday during which an 11-year-old girl was shot in the right leg on the 1900 block of South 23rd Street in South Philadelphia. Also shot were a 22-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. All were reported hospitalized in stable condition and no arrests were reported.

That followed a quadruple shooting in East Germantown about 6 p.m. Thursday that killed 17-year-old Nazeem Rains, who was shot in the face and pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center.

Three other victims of the shooting on the 5900 block of North 21st Street — ages 7, 15, and 16 — were hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the thigh, head and back, and right shoulder, respectively, police said.

Saturday’s victim, who was not identified, was the 14th child under the age of 18 to die in a shooting in Philadelphia this year. In total, about 70 kids have been shot.

» READ MORE: SEPTA names a new police chief amid concerns of transit system crime

Last month, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while sitting on the steps of the 52nd Street SEPTA station, at that time one of at least four shootings on or near the transit system in less than four weeks.

On Friday, SEPTA named a new chief for the Transit Police as the transportation system grapples with staff shortages and surging crime rates.