Man pleads guilty in DUI-related death of CHOP doctor riding bicycle near Rittenhouse Square

A 69-year-old man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in the death last July of Barbara Friedes, a 30-year-old pediatric resident at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who was riding a bicycle near Rittenhouse Square, court records show.

Outrage among bike-safety advocates after the death of Friedes and other incidents led to City Council passing a measure that bans motor vehicles from stopping in the city’s designated bicycle lanes. Saying that practice increases the risk of crashes, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker signed the bill into law in December.

Michael Vahey pleaded guilty to multiple offenses related to the fatal crash on July 17, when Friedes was struck from behind by Vahey’s Volkswagen while she rode in the bike lane on the 1800 block of Spruce Street.

The impact was so great that Friedes was flung more than 20 feet into the air, police said.

Both Friedes and Vahey lived in the neighborhood, police said.

Vahey’s blood-alcohol content was 0.16 — twice the legal limit — at the time of the crash, police said. He was driving more than 50 mph in a 25-mph zone when his vehicle struck Friedes, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

No sentencing date was listed in court records for Vahey, who has been held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility since his arrest at the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for Krasner could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening. Vahey’s lawyer, Amato T. Sanita, also could not be reached for comment.

At the time of Vahey’s arraignment, Sanita said his client was “extremely remorseful” and was fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Wood said at the arraignment that Vahey had been convicted of a DUI in 2009 after he drove the wrong way on Pine Street near 10th Street. Vahey’s blood-alcohol content was 0.20 — more than twice the legal limit.

The record was later expunged after Vahey completed a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program through the courts, Wood said.

Friedes, who specialized in pediatric oncology at CHOP, was at an event with her husband that evening when she left early to ride back home, he said.

She was in her third year of residency at CHOP. She received her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and had just been selected as a chief resident at CHOP for the upcoming academic year.