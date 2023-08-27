Family of 8-year-old girl killed by police gunfire announce plans to keep her legacy alive

Exactly two years ago, 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed when police fired into a crowd outside a high football game in Delaware County.

The criminal case against the officers involved ended in probation, but members of her family are forming the Fanta Bility Foundation to keep her memory and spirit alive. They gathered Sunday outside the elementary school she attended, just across the street from where she was killed.

“In coming weeks, we will share details and information about the initiatives of the foundation, as well as policy changes we want to see regarding community policing and police training in Delaware County,” said Sheila A. Carter, president of the Darby Area NAACP and a member of the foundation board, who was among dozens of public officials, educators, children, parents, and other supporters who attended the event.

The foundation’s first act was to distribute on Sunday 300 book bags filled with school supplies to children who attend Sharon Hill School, an activity meant to honor Fanta’s giving nature. Fanta would give clothes, food, and toys — anything she could spare — to her friends, her family recalled.

Fanta’s mother, Tenneh Kromah, said she hopes the foundation’s work, which will include helping children and families locally and nationally in addition to advocating for better police training and safety measures, will help keep her daughter’s legacy alive.

“We want to make sure that nobody ever goes though what my family went through,” Kromah said in an interview last week.

Eerily, on Friday night, a high school football game in another local community was suspended in the third quarter after a parent noticed a student had a gun in the stadium. A loaded handgun and two extended magazines were found in the student’s possession at Abington High School’s stadium during a game against Cheltenham High School. The person involved was determined to be a Cheltenham High School student.

Cheltenham’s superintendent said counselors would be available Monday and in the coming days there to talk to students and provide support.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

On Aug. 27, 2021, it was a football game at Academy Park High School that had a very different ending. Fanta attended the game with family so she could see her older sister make her debut as a cheerleader.

As the game was letting out, the officers opened gunfire on a Chevrolet Impala stopped in front of them that they mistakenly thought was responsible for shots fired, as they would later tell a grand jury. Fanta was hit by one of the bullets and died in her mother’s arms.

Three former Sharon Hill police officers pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in May and were sentenced to five years probation and 11 months of house arrest. Kromah and her family forgave the remorseful officers during the proceedings.

“I forgive, but I will never forget my daughter,” Kromah said during the interview.

A civil lawsuit that Fanta’s family has filed against Sharon Hill borough continues.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to work this out,” said Kaitlin McCaffrey, one of the family’s attorneys, who was at the event. “It’s still an ongoing matter.”

Wendy Williams, who attended Sunday’s book bag giveaway with her granddaughters and grandsons, said she thought the event was a good idea.

“The situation really touched the community, and for them to give back after their child was taken, I think it’s awesome,” she said.

Nate Robinson, principal of Sharon Hill School, also was appreciative.

“It’s just a wonderful gesture by the family to think of the school,” he said, as he helped distribute the book bags, filled with markers, pencils, crayons, a notebook, and other supplies.

Fanta’s death continues to have a profound effect on the school and those who knew her.

Kim Kirk, who had been Fanta’s first-grade teacher the year the pandemic hit, embraced Fanta’s mother at the event. She said she still keeps the girl’s picture on her classroom wall, along with drawings of pink and purple mermaids and unicorns that Fanta made.

“I go and talk to them sometimes,” said Kirk, who has taught at the school for 33 years.

What does she say?

“Hey, Fanta, having a rough time. Help me out here.”

Staff writers Diane Mastrull and Vinny Vella contributed to this article.