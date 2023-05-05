Three former Sharon Hill police officers sentenced to probation in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility

Three former Sharon Hill Police officers who fired into a crowd outside a high school football game in 2021, killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility, were sentenced to five years’ probation Friday during a crowded hearing in Media.

Brian Devaney, 43, Patrick Dolan, 36, and Devon Smith, 35, had pleaded guilty late last year to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment in the August 2021 shooting that killed the child and wounded three others. In so doing, they avoided more serious charges of manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

The sentencing comes after nearly two years of protests and demonstrations over Fanta’s death, which drew international attention and outrage to Delaware County.

Fanta was struck by one of 25 bullets fired by Devaney, Dolan, and Smith as dozens of people were leaving a football game between Academy Park High School and Pennsbury. She was with her family, in part to watch her older sister Mawatta’s first performance as a cheerleader.

Fanta was struck once in the back, and died in the arms of her mother, Tenneh Kromah. Kromah, a native of West Africa, had immigrated to Delaware County with her family in 2004, seeking new opportunities and better lives for her children.

A grand jury impaneled to investigate the shooting recommended criminal charges against the officers. At trial, the three declined to testify.

Other officers told the jury that the three were stationed near the stadium’s exit, monitoring the crowd, when they heard gunfire about a block away and mistakenly believed the source of the shots was a Chevrolet Impala that had stopped abruptly in front of them. The officers erroneously believed that the people in the car had been firing at them, according to the grand jury presentment.

The officers’ bullets riddled the vehicle, shattering its windows and ricocheting off its frame. One of those stray shots flew beyond the car and into the crowd, where it struck Fanta. Three other people, including Fanta’s 12-year-old sister, Mamasu, were injured.

The three officers were fired by the Sharon Hill Borough Council days after the shooting.

Investigators later learned that the officers were mistaken about the source of the gunfire: The shots they had heard were fired by two teenagers nearby, Angelo “AJ” Ford and Hasein Strand, who police say started a gunfight after an argument at the stadium.

Their gunfire injured a 13-year-old bystander, and frightened the people in the Impala, Academy Park alumni arriving late to the football game. Unsure what to do, they stopped abruptly in the street, triggering the officers’ response.

Ford and Strand were initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with Fanta’s death under the legal principle of transferred intent: Prosecutors contended that their actions set off a chain of events that directly led to the fatal shooting of the child.

But after the grand jury recommended criminal charges against the officers, the counts against the teens were downgraded. Strand pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three-to-six years in state prison. Ford, who was arrested in February after a year on the lam, has a criminal case pending.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.