Man killed in stabbing at Kensington SEPTA station

A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a subway platform in a Kensington SEPTA station Monday morning, and police are searching for his attacker .

Police responded to SEPTA’s Somerset Station at 8:30 a.m for a 911 call of a person screaming. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the westbound platform on the Market-Frankford line with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

The 30-year-old man, whom police did not identify, was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m., police said.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made, police said. The motive for the assault was unclear, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to learn more about the events that led to the stabbing.

Philadelphia Police and SEPTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in images taken from SEPTA surveillance footage they released Monday. The footage shows the man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with Nike written across it, a red glove on his left hand, black pants, and black slide-style sandals.

Monday’s fatal stabbing is the latest in a recent spike in violence along the public transit system.

Last month, 15 people — including eight Northeast High School students — were shot over the course of four days on or near SEPTA properties or vehicles, and two of them were killed, including a high school student.

In January, a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times in the 15th Street SEPTA subway station. Jason Howard, 33, was charged with aggravated assault and related crimes in connection with the incident.

Howard and the victim were experiencing homelessness and authorities said they were likely taking shelter in the subway station when they got into an argument and Howard pulled out a knife.

The spate of violence in recent months comes amid the worst year for homicides along the transit system since 2020, with six killings reported on SEPTA in 2023, according to agency data. Those 12 months also saw 108 aggravated assaults, down slightly from 2022, when there were 111.

In the month of January, there were two homicides and six aggravated assaults reported on SEPTA, according to the most recent available agency data.

SEPTA has seen more of its bus drivers call out from work after recent violent incidents, with employees citing psychological strain and fear.

Anyone with information about the latest crime// is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.