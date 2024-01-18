One person injured during stabbing near 15th Street SEPTA station

A man was injured in an early morning stabbing, causing SEPTA trolleys to bypass the 15th and Market Street station temporarily.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday when a confrontation moved from street-level at Dilworth Park to the SEPTA station, police said. A man — who officers and SEPTA have not identified — was stabbed above ground before fleeing into 15th Street Station, where he was then seen arguing with another man, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

“Our cameras picked them up arguing at the station, but did not pick up a stabbing,” Busch said. “The victim ran into the station.”

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, police said, and his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police detained a person of interest during the search for the weapon. Officers taped off Dilworth Park until after 6 a.m. as officers collected evidence from inside the station, impacting several trolley routes.

Those routes are back to running normally, SEPTA announced, though “passengers may experience residual delays.”

Just last week, 16-year-old Tyshaun Welles was shot and killed by a stray bullet on the Market Frankford Line platform at 15th Street Station after two teens opened fire. Those teens will be charged with murder.