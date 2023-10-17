A Folcroft man facing murder charges in his uncle’s shooting will face a county judge

Prosecutors in Delaware County indicated Tuesday that they were willing to withdraw a first-degree murder charge against a Folcroft man as they continue to investigate the killing of his uncle during a dispute this summer.

Birchett King, 25, was held for trial on all charges, including first- and third-degree murder, in the August fatal shooting of James Ford, 39, during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Kelly Micozzie-Aguirre. But Deputy District Attorney Geoff Paine said during the proceeding that he was willing to negotiate a plea deal with King and his attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr.

Speaking after the hearing, Paine said his office routinely makes such offers during homicide investigations.

“All we did today is get the case to the Court of Common Pleas to have meaningful discussions about what a proper resolution is,” Paine said. “In this case, there are factors that certainly give us some pause on whether we can show this was a willful, premeditated murder.”

Advertisement

Paine declined to discuss those factors, but noted that King has promised to provide additional information to investigators.

» READ MORE: A Folcroft man killed his uncle during a dispute over car repairs, investigators said

Peruto, King’s attorney, said his client acted in self-defense on Aug. 17, when he and Ford got into an argument at ATP Motors Extreme in Clifton Heights.

“We waived the hearing today because I am certain that the district attorney’s office is dealing with us in good faith,” Peruto said. “I’m sure we can reach an amicable resolution.”

Investigators were called to ATP, an auto-body shop where King worked, for reports of a shooting. Nearby, they found Ford shot multiple times, covered in blood, according to the affidavit of probable cause for King’s arrest. Ford was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness at the scene of the shooting told police he had received a call from King, who said he shot his uncle after the two argued over the cost of a car repair, the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage from the shop showed King chasing Ford down the street toward the Lindbergh Bridge, the affidavit said. King was seen carrying a firearm, and then, a short time later, running back toward a car parked at the auto body shop.

King is scheduled to be arraigned in county court on Nov. 22. He remains in custody, denied bail.