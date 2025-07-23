The man who fatally shot Philly SWAT Cpl. James O’Connor IV in 2020 is expected to be sentenced Wednesday

The man who fatally shot Philadelphia SWAT Cpl. James O’Connor IV in 2020 while attempting to avoid apprehension for another murder is expected to be sentenced Wednesday morning to decades in prison.

Hassan Elliott, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder and racketeering charges in federal court, admitting that the killing of O’Connor was just one of a series of crimes he and several other people committed to advance the interests of their violent Frankford-based drug gang, known as SG1700.

For several years before he shot O’Connor, prosecutors said, Elliott and other members of the gang dealt crack and marijuana — and used bloodshed to boost their business. Between 2018 and 2019, prosecutors said, Elliott killed three men and shot nine more people, often to settle perceived grudges or avenge purported insults against him or other SG1700 members.

The wave of criminal conduct reached a bleak end in March 2020, when O’Connor and a team of SWAT officers arrived at a Frankford apartment to arrest Elliott on a warrant for one of those earlier homicides. Elliott — knowing he was being pursued by police — grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and began firing through a bedroom door, striking O’Connor in the neck and arm.

O’Connor — a son and father of city police officers — was taken to Temple University Hospital and declared dead not long afterward. Elliott, meanwhile, was taken into custody by O’Connor’s colleagues.

Prosecutors are expected to ask U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sánchez to impose a prison term of 75 years against Elliott, saying in court documents that his crimes “are the most serious confronted by law.” When Elliott pleaded guilty earlier this year, prosecutors and Elliott’s attorneys had agreed to recommend a prison sentence of between 55 and 75 years.

Whatever Sánchez decides, it is certain to fall below the potential penalties Elliott had faced at one point during his prosecution: As recently as 2023, then-U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said her office was leaving open the possibility of seeking a death sentence.

Why did Elliott kill O’Connor?

The shooting of O’Connor occurred early on the morning of March 13, 2020, when SWAT officers went to the 1600 block of Bridge Street to arrest Elliott on a warrant for a murder authorities believed he and another man — Khalif Sears — had committed a year earlier.

As police climbed a flight of stairs toward Elliott’s apartment, he started shooting toward the SWAT team, striking O’Connor.

Elliott was ultimately arrested while O’Connor was taken to the hospital. Authorities also apprehended Sears and two other men in the apartment, which they said was littered with guns and drugs. Elliott, however, was the only person accused of shooting at police that morning.

Within days, the case became engulfed in controversy. Then-U.S. Attorney William McSwain blamed District Attorney Larry Krasner for O’Connor’s death, saying Krasner’s office had let Elliott off the hook a year earlier by dropping a drug case against him. Krasner denied that, saying the fate of the drug case was not significant because his office by then had already approved the more-serious murder warrant.

Months later, McSwain filed federal charges against Elliott and the others in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

And three years after that, McSwain’s successor, Romero, announced an expanded racketeering case against Elliott, Sears, and two other men, accusing them of participating in a string of violent episodes to advance the interests of SG1700.

What other crimes did Elliott commit?

Beyond the murder of O’Connor, prosecutors said Elliott and Sears killed Kaseem Rogers on Dec. 3, 2018; Tyrone Tyree on March 1, 2019; and Dontae Walker on Aug. 22, 2019.

Two of the murders were over perceived beefs or arguments, prosecutors said, while the shooting of Tyree occurred as Elliott and Sears tried to rob him.

Both Elliott and Sears pleaded guilty in January. Neither said much during a hearing before Sánchez at the time.

Elliott will be the first of the group of be sentenced. Prosecutors have recommended that Sears face a prison term of 35 to 50 years.

The two other men charged in the racketeering indictment — Kelvin Jimenez and Dominique Parker — were found guilty by a jury in March. And although neither was accused of even being present for O’Connor’s killing, their decision to take their case to trial means they could face the stiffest penalties of all: Each faces a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

This is a developing story that will be updated.