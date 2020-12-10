Four men already incarcerated for the March shooting death of Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor IV were federally indicted on new charges unsealed Thursday, including counts that could leave one of them open to a rare federal death sentence.
A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said his office has not yet made a determination on whether to turn the new prosecution against Hassan Elliott — the 22-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger — into a capital case, a decision that requires approval from Justice Department officials in Washington.
However, the seven-count indictment issued by a grand jury, which also listed various drug and firearms charges, included a special filing necessary to make the case death penalty eligible.
Elliott and the three others indicted — Bilal Mitchell, 20, Khalif Sears, 19 and Sherman Easterling, 25 — already face a variety of state charges including murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses filed after their arrests earlier this year.
McSwain has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference with the Fraternal Order of Police to discuss his decision to take on the case.
A spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner, who opposes the death penalty and has often clashed with McSwain, did not immediately return calls for comment on what the federal case might mean for his own prosecution of the men.
Hassan’s attorney, Walter C. Chisholm, was caught unaware by the indictment Thursday, saying he had no inkling that a new prosecution was in the works.
“It just seems like it’s overkill for the feds to come in despite what’s going on in the county” courts, he said. “I don’t see what that accomplishes.”
According to the new indictment, Elliott and the three other men were long-standing members of a violent street gang known as “1700 Scattergood” that operated from a stash house on the 1600 block of Bridge Street in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia.
From there, prosecutors say, they managed a cocaine and marijuana dealing operation from their Instagram accounts and collected a cache of weapons — one of which was used in O’Connor’s March 13 slaying.
Police have said the four men were holed up inside a second-floor apartment when O’Connor and a team of SWAT officers climbed the stairs to arrest Elliott on a murder warrant for a 2019 killing. Elliott began firing through the walls, police said, striking O’Connor.
Last month, city prosecutors presented two days’ worth of testimony to bolster that account, saying Elliott had bragged of the shooting in jail and scrawled O’Connor’s name on the wall of his cell. In addition to facing murder charges in O’Connor’s killing, Elliott has been charged by state authorities with committing two other unrelated homicides and a non-fatal shooting in Frankford.
The new indictment charges all four men with O’Connor’s murder, though a Philadelphia Municipal Court judge had previously thrown out state murder charges against Sears and Krasner’s office had opted not to charge Easterling with that crime. Both men still face lesser charges tied to the incident.
O’Connor, the son of a city police officer, was posthumously promoted to sergeant and is survived by his wife, Terri, and two children, James, also a city police officer, and Kelsey, who serves in the Air Force.
