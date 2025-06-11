A third gun-wielding teen has been linked to the murder of a Norristown man, DA says

Montgomery County prosecutors have identified the third and final gunman they believe carried out a targeted killing of a rival gang member in Norristown late last month, and they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Jabriil Morgan-Cook, 18, is wanted for first-degree murder and related crimes in the May 23 shooting of Tahaj Andru “Pooh” Harrison, District Attorney Kevin Steele said in announcing the warrant for the teen’s arrest.

Morgan-Cook was one of three masked and hooded gunmen who fired at Harrison on as he stood in front of his home on Corson Street, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

After the killing, Morgan-Cook and the two other suspects, Naseem Worrell, 17, and Kaleem Roland, 16, fled to a nearby home on Basin Street. Investigators said the home is a known hang out for All Black Bandits/300’s, the street gang all three teens are affiliated with.

Worrell and Roland were arrested last week and remain in custody, charged with murder.

Investigators identified the suspects in part through social media posts, which detailed an ongoing feud between the All Black Bandits/300’s and Grimy Boys/6’s, to which Harrison belonged, the affidavit said.

The gangs, investigators said, have been involved in multiple shootings in both Philadelphia and Norristown in recent years.

Harrison posted a derogatory comment on a post honoring Seth “Pop” Marshall, a 15-year-old member of the All Black Bandits/300’s . Marshall was murdered in a West Philadelphia corner store three days before Harrison was killed, the affidavit said.

In response, Worrell threatened Harrison in messages sent through Instagram, and Harrison challenged Worrell to come find and attack him, according to excerpts from those messages included in court filings.

Hours before Harrison’s death, Worrel, Morgan-Cook and Roland all met at the home on Basin Street near the crime scene, according to a confidential witness who spoke with police.

There, Morgan-Cook recorded a live vide of all three teens brandishing handguns, the affidavit said.

Morgan-Cook’s gun was equipped with an extended magazine that prosecutors say is similar to one later recovered from the murder scene.

The witness told police that Morgan-Cook said the three had to “go handle something” before they departed for Harrison’s home, according to the affidavit.

Steele, the prosecutor, warned that Morgan-Cook is armed and dangerous. He asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.