Trial into a 1991 Croydon cold-case murder is set to end Thursday with closing arguments

The Hibbs family has waited three decades for justice. Thursday marks the final few hours of that long journey, made in the memory of their matriarch, Joy, who was stabbed to death and left to burn in a house fire.

Testimony ended late Wednesday in the bench trial against Robert Atkins, whom Bucks County prosecutors say stabbed Hibbs, 35, inside her Croydon home in 1991 and then set it on fire. What started as a robbery, spurred initially by a dispute over marijuana, became much more personal and deadly, they said.

Closing arguments are expected to begin first thing Thursday in the Doylestown courtroom of Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr., who will likely issue a verdict later in the day. Atkins, 57, is charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as arson and robbery. He has denied any involvement in Hibbs’ death.

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn ended her case with testimony that spanned the length of the investigation, combining statements from the original, long-retired detectives who handled it in the aftermath of Hibbs’ death with their modern counterparts. She also called on people close to Atkins, including his youngest son, and a former cellmate who said he elicited a non-verbal confession from him.

Atkins ex-wife, April, also described a confession during testimony, saying he came to their home covered in blood on the afternoon Hibbs died. He told her he had stabbed someone, before rushing her and their children out on an impromptu trip to a hotel in Lake Harmony, Carbon County.

But Atkins’, attorney, Craig Penglase, attacked the credibility of those witnesses. He grilled both current and former detectives about the way the probe into Hibbs’ death was handled, and why alternate suspects and theories were seemingly abandoned.

Penglase questioned Bristol Township Police Lt. Michael Slaughter, who re-opened the then-dormant case in 2014, about these other suspects, including a church minister who visited Hibbs shortly before her death and a former Croydon resident convicted of a similar murder and arson in Gloucester County.

Slaughter said each of these other suspects were gradually ruled out, either from their own alibis or from evidence gathered from other sources. The only one who remained was Atkins, who previously lived two doors down from the Hibbses and who was overhead by David Hibbs, Joy’s son, threatening to kill her and blow up her house when she argued with him over the quality of marijuana he had sold her.

He also said that there were issues with the way the case was originally handled in 1991. Some were outside the control of detectives — much of the key evidence was destroyed by the fire or compromised by efforts to put the blaze out. Other issues, Slaughter said, were the fault of his colleagues, particularly the poor way in which they recorded interviews 32 years ago.

Sam Wisniewski, a retired Bristol Township Police lieutenant, testified that he was the officer assigned to Hibbs’ murder in 1991. But, he said Wednesday, he was barred from interviewing Atkins directly, despite him being a suspect “the whole time.”

Wisniewski even made a two-hour drive to the Poconos to test Atkins’ alibi that he had checked into a motel there, and wasn’t in Croydon at the time Hibbs was killed. But the registration book at the hotel showed Atkins’ wife checked them in just before 5 p.m., according to Wisniewski. He also learned that April Atkins had called out of work 45 minutes before her shift began at a nearby school.

The retired detective put it plainly: Atkins could’ve killed Hibbs, set the fire and gotten to the Poconos “with plenty of time to spare.”

But when Wisniewski attempted to test that alibi, he said he was met with resistance from within his own department. Narcotics officers in Bristol Township told him that Atkins was a confidential drug informant for them and to stay away from him. Wisniewski had no contact with Atkins, and he was later interviewed by different officers.

Penglase, Atkins’ attorney, expressed incredulity at Wisniewski’s testimony, especially the idea that he didn’t pursue a murder suspect because of what he called “police corruption.”

“You had a suspect in a murder, and you were told not to speak with him?” Penglase said. “This case went uncharged for 31 years, and you’re telling us you knew who was responsible all along?”

Atkins’ former cellmate, David Gentile, testified Wednesday that Atkins confessed to killing Hibbs during a conversation about what had brought the men to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

He asked Atkins if he killed the mother of two. Atkins didn’t answer him verbally, but he nodded his head in a way, Gentile said, that seemed to admit his guilt. Gentile later relayed that conversation to prosecutors.

“If I waited 30 years to find out someone in my family was killed, I’d want to know the truth,” Gentile said. “And he was adamant he wouldn’t get caught.”