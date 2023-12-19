Philly LGBTQ+ advocate charged with sexually assaulting two children

An advocate for Philadelphia’s transgender community has been charged with sexually abusing two children, one of whom was just 9 years old, according to court records.

Kendall Stephens, 37 — who served on a volunteer LGBTQ+ advisory committee for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and was a frequent presence at rallies and political events — was jailed Monday on charges including rape, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with minors, the records show.

Her case was being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office due to Stephens’ past work with the DA’s Office. Jane Roh, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office, said Stephens had been removed from the office’s advisory committee due to the new case. Roh declined to comment further.

Stephens did not have an attorney listed in court documents. She did not post bail and remained in custody, court records show.

Advertisement

Stephens is accused of abusing two boys, ages 9 and 14, in a pattern of behavior that lasted at least several months over the past year or so, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The document says Stephens performed oral sex on the younger boy on at least three occasions, telling the boy he couldn’t tell anyone about it or he would be “locked up.”

The affidavit says Stephens also abused the older boy, introducing him to sex toys, encouraging him to use them, and showing him explicit photos.

(The Inquirer does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse without their permission.)

The investigation into Stephens’ alleged crimes began in September, after one of the victims’ relatives reported the alleged assaults to police. Authorities interviewed the boys and several other witnesses who offered accounts that echoed what the victims told investigators, the affidavit says.

Stephens was an outspoken advocate for the transgender community, and had facilitated support groups at the William Way LGBT Community Center. She was assaulted in 2020 in her Point Breeze home by a group of women and men shouting anti-trans slurs. One of the attackers pleaded guilty earlier this year.

After that assault, Stephens went on to push for updates to the state’s hate crime statute and often worked with city prosecutors on investigations that involved victims from the LGBTQ+ community.

Stephens’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29, court records show.