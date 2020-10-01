Decrying recent violence against Black transgender women in Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday called for more protections for people in the LGBT community.
“If the criminal justice system is so frightening to marginalized people, that they will not complain when they are victimized … then the criminal justice system fails,” Krasner said, standing near the Octavius V. Catto Memorial on the south apron of City Hall.
He was joined at a news conference by Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish, State Sen. Larry Farnese, (D. Phila.) and LGBT leaders three days after patrol officers in the Belmont section of West Philadelphia pulled over a Jeep Wrangler during a traffic stop, and then discovered a transgender woman who was shot in her neck in the passenger seat.
The woman, Mia Green, 29, died shortly afterward at a hospital, and the driver of the Jeep, Abdullah Ibn El-Amin Jaamia, 38, of North Philadelphia, was charged the next day with her murder. Police said the fatal shooting followed an argument.
Krasner declined to elaborate on details of Green’s killing or on the relationship between Green and El-Amin Jaamia. Instead, he urged people in marginalized communities not to be afraid to speak to law enforcement authorities, saying that they will be protected.
Farnese, the minority chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has introduced bills in the state legislature that would expand legal protections for LGBT people , including a measure that would make it a hate crime to attack a person based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
In 2014, Philadelphia passed legislation that recognizes attacks based on gender identity or sexual orientation as hate crimes, but the measure only allows such a crime to be charged as a summary offense.
“This week, Mia Green was gunned down for being herself,” Farnese said at the news conference. “Think about that. Her life was taken for simply being herself — a Black trans woman.”
“These aren’t just stories,” Farnese said. “They are lives and they are our loved ones.”
Farnese also mentioned the June killing of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, 27, who was stabbed to death and whose dismembered body was found in the Schuylkill. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Akhenaton Jones, 36, of Powelton, on charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and abuse of corpse. He remains a fugitive.
And Farnese noted that in August, Kendall Stephens, 34, another Black transgender woman, was assaulted by a group of women and men in her Point Breeze home. Tymesha Wearing, 34, of Kingsessing, was arrested and charged last month with conspiracy, aggravated assault, and related offenses in the attack.