Farnese also mentioned the June killing of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, 27, who was stabbed to death and whose dismembered body was found in the Schuylkill. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Akhenaton Jones, 36, of Powelton, on charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and abuse of corpse. He remains a fugitive.