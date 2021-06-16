FBI agents investigating a Philadelphia kidnapping case fatally shot a suspect Wednesday morning while conducting a raid on a North Jersey home, law enforcement sources said.

Investigators did not immediately identify the suspect and released few details about the circumstances behind the shooting or the kidnapping case that drew them to the house in Leonia, N.J. just after 6 a.m.

However, an FBI spokesperson, said that agents from the bureau’s Newark and Philadelphia field offices became involved in “a confrontation” with one of the suspects before the shooting and that the kidnapping victim was recovered unharmed.

It was not clear whether the victim was in the house at the time of the shooting or at another location.

“There are no threats to the community,” said Doreen Holder, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Newark office. “Further information will be released as it becomes available.”

The Philadelphia Police Department, where the kidnapping investigation originated, declined to comment Wednesday morning.

