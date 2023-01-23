26-year-old man convicted of 2020 rape in Love Park

A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to the rape in LOVE Park of a woman who was walking to work in early 2020, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Quindell Campbell, formerly of the city’s Olney section, admitted to attacking the then-41-year-old woman around 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2020. He was arrested less than two weeks later and has been in custody since.

Campbell pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, and related offenses. He is scheduled to be sentenced by the Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Ehrlich on June 1.

“Women and girls deserve freedom — to walk to work, to go to school, and to pursue their passions — without fear of harassment, abuse, or violence,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.

“We have much work to do, as institutions and as society, to erase and dismantle the social and material costs imposed on survivors of rape and sexual assault,” Krasner said.

Investigators recovered surveillance video showing Campbell wandering around Center City for hours before the attack, then following the woman inside the plaza before punching her and knocking her to the ground, police said.

The rape occurred around 5:20 a.m., and people nearby heard screams and called police. Campbell initially avoided arrest by running away from responding officers and into the 15th Street SEPTA station.

In his statement, Krasner thanked Detectives Thomas Price and Eddie Enriquez of the police Special Victims Unit, as well as FBI Special Agents Dan Johns and Bill Shute.

Krasner commended his prosecutors in the case, Asheeka Desai and Kayla Mullen of the Family Violence and Sexual Assault unit, along with his Victim/Witness Services team.

The District Attorney’s Office urged sexual-assault survivors to contact the WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence 24-hour hotline at 215-985-3333 for support, services, and assistance in reporting incidents to law enforcement.