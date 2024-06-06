A jury is weighing whether two men lured a friend to his death on the Schuylkill River Trail

The criminal case against two men charged with killing a friend along the Schuylkill River Trail was built on flawed assumptions and hypotheses, lawyers for Cody Reed and Marquise Johnson told a jury on Thursday as their murder trial drew to a close.

But Assistant District Attorney Kathleen McLaughlin said evidence in the case clearly proved that the men, both 24, “had the intention and the agreement” to lure Daquan Tucker to the Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton Township on a March night in 2023 and execute him.

“The defense stood here before you and tried to confuse you,” McLaughlin said. “This is not about fancy banter. ... This is about the facts, about what the commonwealth has proven to be true about that night.”

Tucker, 25, was found at the bottom of an embankment near the trial by a cyclist, according to trial testimony. He had been shot three times, once in his head, and twice in his neck, likely after falling down the slope.

The first shot was so close to Tucker’s head, McLaughlin said, that the muzzle of the gun had left a burn mark on his skin.

Only a close friend, someone Tucker trusted, could have gotten that near, she said. And he had been seen with the two defendants not far from the location where his body was found, she added, asking jurors to rely on their common sense in deciding the case.

But Johnson’s attorney, John McCaul, said investigators conceded that there was no DNA or other direct evidence to prove that Johnson and Reed were on the trail that night. There were no eyewitnesses to the slaying, and the murder weapon has never been found.

“Using your common sense is not code for making this massive leap of faith,” McCaul said. “That’s what you’d have to do to reach the conclusion they want.”

McLaughlin said the jurors would have to ignore a significant amount of evidence to acquit the two men, including surveillance footage that syncs up with cellphone records tracking their movements before and after Tucker’s murder.

“This is not conjecture. This is not speculation,” she said. “We know the three of them were together.”

The day before Tucker’s body was found, Reed had FaceTimed him, inviting him to his apartment in Norristown, prosecutors said. To facilitate the trip, Reed ordered an Uber for Tucker using his girlfriend’s account.

Once together, Reed, Tucker and Johnson were seen on surveillance footage walking through Norristown in the direction of the Schuylkill River Trail. The trio was last spotted on Chain Street, a few hundred yards from an access point to the trail.

Reed and Johnson left their phones behind, something McLaughlin said was unusual for them, and a clear indication they didn’t want to be tracked.

Meanwhile, Tucker’s girlfriend — upset with him after an argument earlier that night and suspicious that he might have been unfaithful — had been following him through a “Find My iPhone” app, prosecutors said. She called Tucker just before 9 p.m., and he reassured her everything was fine: He said he was with Reed, on the trail.

A half-hour later, Reed and Johnson were spotted elsewhere in Norristown, without Tucker. But Tucker’s phone travelled with them before being shut off near Reed’s apartment, according to records presented by Montgomery County Detective Heather Long.

Minutes later, Johnson’s girlfriend picked up Reed and Johnson and drove them to Philadelphia. Reed was seen leaving his apartment with a large bag, which McLaughlin said was filled with clothing.

And Reed never returned to that apartment, the prosecutor said. Instead, he and Johnson spent the next 35 days travelling through the Poconos and parts of North Jersey, staying in Air Bnbs. Their time on the run ended when U.S. Marshals tracked them to one of those rentals in Atlantic City.

Reed’s attorney, Brendan Campbell, said Reed fled Norristown because “the streets talk,” and Reed knew Tucker’s disappearance would be linked to him and Johnson, who had been with him on the night he was killed.

Campbell presented another theory of the crime. He suggested that Tucker had been killed by a drug dealer he knew who lives along the path Reed and Johnson took away from the trail. Tucker’s phone directly passed by the dealer’s apartment that night, according to evidence presented at trial.

“There are so many different possibilities of what could’ve happened that night,” he said. “The commonwealth wants to spoon-feed you their version, and that’s their job. Your job it to look critically and logically at the evidence.”