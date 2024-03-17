A Montgomery County man killed his ex-wife, then himself in a murder-suicide, authorities say

A Montgomery County man shot and killed his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself, authorities said, marking another incident in a violent weekend in Philadelphia’s collar counties.

Al Allaberg, 44, fatally shot his ex-wife, Durdona Sultanova, 43, on Saturday and both bodies were found in a house in the Huntingdon Valley section of Lower Moreland Township, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

At 4:38 p.m. Saturday, Lower Moreland police responded to a 911 call from two young residents of a home on the 400 block of Carson Terrace, authorities said. When officers arrived, they found Sultanova and Allaberg’s bodies in a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, authorities said.

An autopsy showed Sultanova died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head and her death was ruled a homicide, authorities said. Allaberg died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Saturday’s murder-suicide is another incident in a volatile weekend in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Early Sunday morning, Bucks County law enforcement officials called for residents of Newtown Township to shelter in place due to a domestic violence call.

Authorities said a woman was assaulted in the Headley Trace development just off Newtown-Yardley Road, prompting the call. Police evacuated several nearby homes and armed officers wearing SWAT gear and armored vehicles assembled in the area.

Police reported a man was taken into custody without incident or serious injury around 10 a.m.

Just a day earlier, Andre Gordon, 26, was arrested in Trenton after police say he fatally shot three relatives in Falls Township — his 13-year-old sister, his stepmother and the 25-year-old mother of his two children.

On Sunday, New Jersey law enforcement officials announced Gordon faces charges of carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number and related crimes. When he is extradited to Bucks County, he will be charged with first- and second-degree murder, burglary, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and related crimes, court records indicate.