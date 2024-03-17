Shelter-in-place order in Newtown Township has ended; man taken into custody without incident

An order by Bucks County law enforcement officials for residents in Newtown Township to shelter in place early Sunday morning has ended.

Police report a man was taken into custody without incident around 10 a.m.

According to township police, the incident took place in the Headley Trace development just off Newtown-Yardley Road. Armed officers in SWAT gear and armored vehicles assembled in the area, and media reports said it was in response to a domestic violence call.

It was the second shelter-in-place order in Bucks County in as many days.

» READ MORE: Suspect in Bucks County shootings that killed family members is captured several hours later in Trenton

On Saturday, Andre Gordon, 26, was arrested in Trenton after allegedly shooting three people to death and assaulting at least one other person at two homes in Falls Township, Bucks County.

Staff photographer David Maialetti contributed to this article.