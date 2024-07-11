Police make second arrest in June North Philly septuple shooting

Philadelphia police on Thursday announced the arrest of a second man involved in the shooting of seven people last month in North Philadelphia.

Khalif Duren, 23, turned himself into police and was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses for his role in the June 19 shooting.

“This senseless blatant disregard for life has no place in our city,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel. “The swift response and diligent work of our officers and Shooting Investigations Group Detectives have led to a significant arrest with more to come.”

The gunfire erupted at the end of a sweltering day on North Bambrey Street at the corner of West Somerset Street. Police said three men pulled up to the intersection in a charcoal gray Acura TSX, got out and opened fire on a crowd of people gathered nearby.

After firing 17 rounds from around 50 feet away, the men got back in the car and fled east. Seven people, ranging in age from 16 to 46, were injured in the shooting, police said.

In the following days, police arrested 23-year-old Tyheed Harvey and charged him with similar offenses. Police said they identified Harvey’s vehicle and made the arrest after a period of surveillance.