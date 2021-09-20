A 27-year-old man was killed and five other adults were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the city’s Fern Rock section, police said.

The shooting happened just before 2:20 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue near Broad Street.

Five victims were taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center, police said. The sixth victim was transported by police to Einstein, which is just a few blocks away.

The five surviving victims, including a woman, were listed in stable condition. Their ages range from 19 to 28.

The victims apparently were standing on the south side of Chew Avenue when the gunfire erupted.

“They were just hanging out,” said Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales.

At least 18 shots were fired from the backseat of a Chrysler 300, police said.

There were police officers on foot and on bicycle a block away at the time of the shooting, and they were the first to respond, Dales said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.