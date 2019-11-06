A 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head in the city’s Frankford section Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.
The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Margaret Street, police said. The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in critical condition.
Police said no one had been arrested and they did not provide any details about a possible suspect.
Last month, two children — one 11 months old, another 2 years old — were shot just days apart in Hunting Park and Kensington, allegedly by men who had wielded the same AK-47 in separate drug-related disputes, targeting adults.
Two other homicides last month also claimed the lives of children.
On Oct. 14 in Tacony, police have said, Damyrra Jones fatally shot her daughters, Maxillie Alcindor, 4 years old, and Damaya Alcindor, 10 months old, as well as her husband, Max Alcindor. Jones also shot herself but survived. She has been charged with three counts of murder and related offenses.
Two weeks later, inside a West Philadelphia home, 7-year-old Leslie Woodson was one of the four family members killed by 29-year-old Maurice Louis, authorities said. Police have said that Louis confessed to the killings; he has been charged with four counts of murder and related offenses.
