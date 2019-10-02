There have been triple shootings in Philadelphia on three consecutive nights, police said, as the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of a summer that saw a number of multi-victim shootings.
The most recent occurred Tuesday around 10:36 p.m., when three people suffered gunshot wounds on the 1800 block of North Judson Street in North Philadelphia. A 19-year-old man was shot in his buttocks, a 20-year-old man was shot in his left thigh, and a 45-year-old man was shot in his left thigh.
The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
Earlier in the week, three people were shot near the 5600 block of Lansdowne Avenue, on the border of the city’s Carroll Park and Overbrook sections, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, and three others suffered gunshot wounds on the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue in Kensington about 2:50 a.m. Monday, including a 31-year-old man who died at the scene.
No arrests have been made in either of those triple shootings.
Gun violence continues to take its toll on the city. A recent Temple study found that Philadelphia has seen 244 clusters of three or more gunshot patients rushed to a single hospital at once in an 11-year period. Doctors have called the influx of patients “an everyday mass shooting.”
There have been 257 homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2019, according to police data through late Tuesday, up from 251 the same time period last year, and the highest year-to-date total since 2012.
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, police responded to three other shooting incidents. No arrests were made in any of those shootings.
Around 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a double shooting that left one man dead on the 7500 block of Briar Road in West Oak Lane. A 35-year-old man was shot in his back and died at Albert Einstein Medical Center. A 32-year-old man was shot in the left calf and was hospitalized in stable condition.
At around 11:33 p.m., a 38-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and left calf at the 2200 block of Watkins Street in Point Breeze. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was in stable condition.
Then, around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was shot once in his left leg and a 30-year-old man was shot in his right leg on the 500 block of East Queen Lane in East Germantown. Both were in stable condition at Einstein, police said.