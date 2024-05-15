About 75% of Philly residents lived near at least one fatal shooting during the pandemic, according to the NYT

About three-quarters of Philadelphia residents lived within a quarter-mile of at least one fatal shooting that occurred between 2020 and 2023, according to a New York Times analysis published Tuesday, a stark example of what the Times called the “expanding footprint” of gun violence nationwide during the pandemic.

After mapping every gun homicide in the United States since 2020, the Times said it found that 47 million Americans — about one in seven — lived within a quarter-mile radius of such a crime over the past three years. Fatal shootings during the pandemic continued to impact communities that have long been hard-hit by violence, the newspaper said — where poverty levels are high and people of color are more likely to be victims — but homicides have also spread into new neighborhoods. The Times reported that during the pandemic, 23% more Americans lived on a block near a gun homicide than was the case four years earlier.

Advertisement

The findings underscore a reality that has been in sharp relief in Philadelphia in recent years, when the city’s annual levels of gun violence reached unprecedented heights. Numerous polls and surveys have shown that the overwhelming majority of residents view crime and public safety as the top issue facing the city. And The Inquirer was among many institutions that studied the issue, finding, among other things, that the rise in shootings disproportionately impacted communities where residents, mostly Black and brown, had long suffered not only from violence, but also endured higher poverty levels, lower life expectancy, and more blighted housing.

Mayor Cherelle Parker centered her campaign last year on a pledge to address crime, and since taking office in January, she has doubled-down on an enforcement-driven approach. In recent weeks, her administration has also begun attempting to disperse the sprawling open-air drug market in Kensington, which has long experienced the highest rates of gun crime in the city (some activists and residents have criticized her reliance on police to address the Kensington situation, where many people are living on the street and suffering from addiction).

Across the country, The Times said, neighborhoods with high poverty levels and a higher share of residents of color correlated with higher exposures to violence. And it said other jurisdictions were also struggling to combat both drug crime and homicides, quoting officials from Everett, Wash. — a city north of Seattle — as saying that a fentanyl epidemic has made it more challenging to address a rise in violence.

As for Philadelphia, the newspaper reported that the share of residents living near a homicide increased during the pandemic, from 65% in the four years before the pandemic to 75% between 2020 and 2023. And the percentage of people who lived near a homicide in both periods was significantly higher than in other cities, the newspaper found, something that likely reflects the reality that Philadelphia has one of the highest gun homicide rates in the country.

One trend that was not at the heart of the analysis: The city’s gun violence has been trending downward to begin 2024. As of Monday night, police statistics show, 95 people have been killed in homicides in the city this year, a 37% reduction compared to last year’s pace, and the lowest year-to-date figure since 2016. Non-fatal shootings are also down more than 40% compared to last year, the statistics show.