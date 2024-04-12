Philly Muslim leaders look to repair ‘fault lines’ after Eid al-Fitr shooting as investigation continues

Wednesday’s shooting at Clara Muhammad Square in West Philadelphia left three people shot, five arrested, and the city’s Muslim community deeply shaken.

But in some ways, community leaders and city officials said Friday, it was a miracle.

“April the 10th will always be remembered as the day of a miracle, because it’s a miracle today that we still have all our loved ones” said Philadelphia Masjid business manager of operations Imam Saifullah Muhammad. “Nobody lost their mother, nobody lost their son. Nobody lost their father. Nobody lost a child.”

Muslim leaders and city officials gathered at Philadelphia Masjid Friday to discuss the shooting at the nearby park. In the incident’s wake, they will convene there on April 27 for a community event during which they hope to fill in what Imam Kenneth Nuriddin described as “fault lines” that have developed between young people and their elders. The event, he said, would have health and education units offering services.

“The reality is that we all have to now come together and begin to fill in the fault lines — add what you can,” Nuriddin said. “Add what you have to add to fill in the gaps so that our youth can have access to us. Because they look at us, and we are too distant from them.”

It was not clear how many police officers would be assigned to the April 27 event, but a department spokesperson said there would be a police presence that day.

The Wednesday afternoon shooting occurred as hundreds of people were gathered at Clara Muhammad Square to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast when a barrage of at least 30 gunshots rang out. Celebrants ducked behind trashcans and trees and abandoned belongings, and children were separated from parents amid the chaos.

The incident, which police have described as a feud-turned-shootout, left two people shot — a 22-year-old man wounded in the stomach and a 15-year-old boy struck in the hand. A responding officer shot another 15-year-old who police said had a gun. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

An ongoing investigation

Police charged five people on Thursday. Authorities named one suspect — Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, of Southwest Philadelphia — but the four others are juveniles and have not been publicly identified. The police department ordinarily does not identify juvenile suspects unless authorities charge them as adults.

Since the four juveniles were not charged with first-degree felonies, they were not eligible to be charged as adults, said Assistant District Attorney Bill Fritze of the office’s Gun Violence Task Force.

Reached by phone, Saleemah Oglesby, Oglesby-Hicks’ mother, declined to comment, only saying, “My son didn’t have anything to do with that.”

Responding officers recovered five guns — four handguns and a rifle, two police sources with knowledge of the case previously said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said investigating the shooting was a top priority, but his office was looking at fleshing out the full picture of what the two rival factions were doing leading up to gunfire.

“We have a larger goal and that is to shut down any group of people who are committing crimes and find out everything they were doing before and everything they intended to do after,” Krasner said after the news conference. “We want the whole story from the community, from law enforcement, from the forensics around the case, and we intend to chase the whole story.”

Assistant District Marianne Aguilar, also of the office’s Gun Violence Task Force, said the investigators continued to sift through surveillance footage and evidence to try to determine which of the five people in custody, if any, fired shots Wednesday.

So far, the suspects are only facing firearm offenses, but additional charges could be filed “if the ballistics and evidence leads there,” Aguilar said.

The police department was continuing to put the recovered firearms through testing to see which had been fired.

Investigators faced a mountain of evidence to sift through, including multiple shell casings and surveillance footage.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

‘Come out and pray’

In the wake of the shooting, Muhammad said, some community members feel traumatized. But Friday’s gathering was meant to serve as a reassurance that Philadelphia Masjid remained a safe space to gather.

“We want them to know that that is possible because we have every sector of society here showing their concern,” Muhammad said. “We’ve got leadership here who know how to go into the operating room and operate, and cut out the gloom, cut out the sadness, cut out the despair.”

City Commissioner Omar Sabir said police have told him they would increase their presence in the area. Community members, he added, should feel safe practicing their religion there.

“That foolishness will not happen again. Not on my watch, not on any of these other brothers and sisters’ watches,” Sabir said. “We are encouraging everyone to come out and pray.”

Both Krasner and Muhammad, meanwhile, encouraged community members to come forward with any information about the shooting.

“And when you give that information you’re not a snitch, you’re a believing man,” Muhammad said.