A Philadelphia police officer has been suspended with intent to dismiss after he allegedly gave false statements in a 2021 firearms arrest.

Officer Daniel Levitt, a 12-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, was arrested Thursday and charged with perjury, making unsworn false statements, and official oppression.

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, said that the FOP will “vigorously defend” Levitt against the charges, which he called “baseless.”

“This officer is entitled to due process like any other citizen accused of a crime,” McNesby said. “We look forward to the day that this officer is cleared of all charges and put back on street doing the job he loves, keeping his city safe.”

Last year, the department’s Internal Affairs Investigative Support Services unit launched an audit of city-wide arrests for violations of the Uniform Firearms Act. That audit, authorities say, led to an investigation into an arrest Levitt made April 28, 2021. Investigators determined that Levitt violated department policy and committed criminal acts in that incident.

Levitt was most recently assigned to the 39th District in Northwest Philadelphia.

“It never feels good to learn that one of our own has been charged with a crime,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “However, it is imperative that police officers are held to a high standard and that they discharge their duties with honor and integrity in order to effectively uphold their oath of service.”