In an additional statement, Outlaw said: “This is abhorrent. While some people out there might find this type of anti-police sentiment cute or trendy, heroes like Sgt. Wilson are the ones who put their lives on the line for complete strangers. Don’t forget — we are the first ones to quell seemingly all social ills in the world. Thank God for those brave enough to answer the call — heroes like Rob — who stand to protect even the individuals who partake in cowardly acts like this.”