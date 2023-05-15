A 21-year-old man will be charged for helping transport two men who escaped from a Philly jail last week, authorities say

A 21-year-old man is expected to be charged with helping secure transportation for two prisoners who escaped from a Philadelphia jail last week, authorities said Monday.

Michael Abrams was expected to face charges including escape, hindering apprehension, and conspiracy, said a law enforcement source who requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Additional details about his alleged role in the crime were not immediately available. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said Abrams was arrested Monday in Berwyn and was an “associate” of one of the escapees: 18-year-old Ameen Hurst, who was jailed while awaiting trial for four homicides and other crimes before he broke out alongside Nasir Grant, 24.

Vanore declined to provide other specifics about how Abrams allegedly aided in the jailbreak, but said investigators believe Abrams was “in communication with” Hurst and Grant as they escaped and tried to evade capture.

Court records show Abrams, at the time of the escape, was free on unsecured bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing for a gun and drug case first filed last year. Abrams and two other men were accused of possessing crack cocaine and marijuana in West Philadelphia last fall, the records say, and Abrams also allegedly carried a gun without a license.

Abrams is the third person in less than a week to be criminally charged and accused of helping Hurst and Grant break out of the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 7.

Last Thursday, authorities charged a 21-year-old woman for allegedly putting Hurst in touch with a potential getaway driver on recorded jail calls just hours before the breakout happened. And Friday, a 35-year-old prisoner accused of serving as a lookout inside the facility as the escape unfolded.

Authorities have said Grant and Hurst sneaked out through a hole in a chain-link fence around 8:30 p.m. May 7. Their absence was not detected by any staff members for another 19 hours, despite the fact that three body counts took place in the jail over that time frame.

Grant, who was jailed on gun and drug offenses, was recaptured Thursday night in North Philadelphia and subsequently arraigned on a new count of escape. He was being held on $10 million bail, court records show.

Hurst, meanwhile, remains missing as U.S. Marshals continue to search for him.

The breakout came after prisoners, advocates, and union officials had warned for years of a growing crisis at the city’s jails, where nearly 4,400 people are held. The union representing officers recently announced a vote of no confidence in Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney, saying the prisons are about 40% short of a full staffing complement.

Carney, meanwhile, has said investigations are seeking to uncover how the escape happened and why it went undetected for so long. “We are leaving no stone unturned in order to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said in a statement late last week.

Staff writer Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.

This is a developing story that will be updated.