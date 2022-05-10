Four people, including two teenage girls, were shot in Kensington Tuesday afternoon, leaving two of the victims in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred just before noon on the 800 block of Allegheny Avenue, just around the corner from SEPTA’s Allegheny station on the Market-Frankford line. The victims include a 32-year-old man who was shot in the arm; a 16-year-old girl with a graze wound to the arm; an 18-year-old woman shot in the chest; and a 30-year-old man shot in the back, police said.

All victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The 18-year-old and 30-year-old were in critical condition, police said, while the others are stable.

No arrests were reported and police didn’t immediately provide further details.

The violence comes on the same day and on the same block as a deadly car crash that killed three people — the driver and two pedestrians — and left another pedestrian seriously injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.