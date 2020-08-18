Also earlier Tuesday, shots were fired just before noon at a plainclothes officer who was sitting in an unmarked vehicle on the 4100 block of Clarissa Street in Nicetown as part of a narcotics investigation, police said. The officer — who was not hit — fired back, but the gunman fled and it was not known if he was shot, police said. Police continued to search for him throughout the afternoon, and several streets in the area were blocked off to traffic.