Multiple people — possibly six — were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section, police said.
Police received their first report of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the vicinity of 30th and York Streets. Victims were taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.
Police were investigating several locations as possible crime scenes.
Earlier Tuesday, two boys were injured by gunfire in separate incidents, and an undercover narcotics officer was fired upon as gun violence continued in the city.
Shortly after noon, a 12-year-old boy was shot once in his right wrist while outside on Fifth Street near Diamond in North Philadelphia, police said. He was in stable condition at Temple.
Then, about 2:20 p.m., police responded to a home on the 100 block of North Peach Street in West Philadelphia, where they found a 15-year-old boy shot once in his left shoulder. He was also in stable condition, at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Also earlier Tuesday, shots were fired just before noon at a plainclothes officer who was sitting in an unmarked vehicle on the 4100 block of Clarissa Street in Nicetown as part of a narcotics investigation, police said. The officer — who was not hit — fired back, but the gunman fled and it was not known if he was shot, police said. Police continued to search for him throughout the afternoon, and several streets in the area were blocked off to traffic.
Over the weekend, 30 people were shot in the city, including five people at a party to honor a victim of gun violence.
This is a developing story.