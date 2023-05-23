Three teens shot in North Philadelphia

A shooting in North Philadelphia injured three teenagers Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m., when shots fired near Gratz and Diamond Streets struck three male teenagers, ages 18, 17, and 15, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot once in the left calf, the 17-year-old in the left calf and right ankle, and the 15-year-old in the left leg. Police transported two of the victims to nearby Temple University Hospital, and one was taken there in a private vehicle. All of the teens were listed in stable condition.

Investigators have not recovered a weapon, or made any arrests. Further details on the circumstances weren’t immediately available.

The shooting comes following a violent weekend during which another triple shooting in West Philadelphia left one 21-year-old man dead and two other victims aged 16 and 17 injured. And last week, two 18-year-old men were injured in a shooting aboard a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia.

As of Monday, there were 161 homicides citywide for the year — a 13% decrease from 2022. Overall, 684 people have been shot in 2023, 136 of whom died, according to data from the city. In total, 79 shooting victims this year were under age 18.