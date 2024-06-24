The man who shot a Philly police officer was driving an unregistered car without a license, sources say

The man authorities say shot a Philadelphia police officer in Kensington over the weekend opened fire after officers stopped his car for bearing a temporary license plate and lacking proper registration, law enforcement sources said.

Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, 36, also lacked a license, the sources said, so the officers called for a tow truck to take his Toyota sedan away.

Advertisement

Vazquez, meanwhile, called his sister, who drove to the scene to show the officers her license in an attempt to prevent the car from being towed. Vazquez’s girlfriend, who had been driving in a car behind him, also arrived and tried to persuade officers to allow them to keep the car, sources said.

But as officers conducted a final search of Vazquez’s car before having it hoisted onto a flatbed, one of them discovered a gun holster near the driver’s seat, the sources said. And as the officers prepared to confront Vazquez about the weapon, the sources said, he started running.

Within seconds, they said, Vazquez turned back and started shooting with a gun he’d been carrying in his waistband, striking one of the officers in the neck. Vazquez then ran to a nearby house and threatened at gunpoint a resident who was sitting on the porch, and then attempted to barricade himself inside a bedroom.

Police took Vazquez into custody Saturday night, the sources said, and he later confessed to shooting at the officers, saying he did so because he didn’t want to go to jail.

Those details, provided by sources who asked not to be identified to discuss an ongoing investigation, give new clarity to an incident that left the officer hospitalized and critically wounded. Police have yet to identify the officer — a 31-year-old and a six-year veteran of the force — but Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said on Saturday that he was on life support and “fighting for his life.”

Vazquez, meanwhile, was arraigned early Monday on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault on an officer, illegal gun possession, evading arrest, burglary, and kidnapping. He remained in jail on $12.5 million bail, court records show.

The car stop happened on the 3500 block of F Street about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. He said the partner of the wounded officer returned fire after Vazquez started shooting, and that responding officers arrested Vazquez at the house where he’d attempted to hide out, on the 800 block of E. Schiller Street.

The wounded officer is one of at least eight officers who have been shot in the city in the last eight months. That violence against officers has occurred even as shootings citywide have fallen significantly to begin 2024.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Staff writer Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.