Police expect to charge Kensington man in shooting of Philadelphia police officer, sources say

A 36-year-old man is expected to be charged with shooting a Philadelphia police officer during a traffic stop Saturday evening, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, of Kensington, was arrested Saturday night not long after the sources say he shot the officer in the neck. The officer remains in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, fighting for his life.

Vazquez was taken into custody Saturday night after the incident that started as a traffic stop in the city’s Kensington section. Another person that two sources said was believed to be the girlfriend of the shooter also was taken into custody.

The 31-year-old Philadelphia police officer has not yet been identified. The husband, father and six-and-a-half-year veteran of the department is “on life support, on a breathing machine, fighting for his life” at Temple Hospital, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He is one of at least eight officers who have been shot in the city in the last eight months.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Saturday night that the incident happened during a traffic stop on the 3500 block of F Street about 7:30 p.m. Police noticed a gun holster and the shooter fled from the vehicle, firing three shots at the officer, who was struck in the neck.

“His partner returned fire,” Bethel said during an emotional media briefing at the hospital.

Four people were in the car, he said. It’s unclear whether anyone else will be charged.

Bethel said 75 to 100 officers had gathered in a hospital auditorium where they “held hands, and we prayed for our officers.

“Today, I ask the people across the city of Philadelphia to pray for our officers.”

Gov. Shapiro in a statement on X Sunday also said he and his wife are joining in the prayers for the officer.

“His family is in our thoughts — as are his fellow officers, who were forced to rush one of their own to the hospital last night,” he said. “Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day. We’re forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

The shooting happened just as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was holding a campaign rally at Temple University’s Liacouras Center. During the rally, he condemned violence in the city, promising to send federal law enforcement if elected.

“Biden’s wave of bedlam and death and terror will begin to recede the moment I take the oath of office,” Trump said. “There are certain places, like places that I know very well here, that are just absolutely out of control.”

The shooting also came on the heels of the city’s announcement that it would nearly triple its police presence in Kensington.

Among other police who have been shot since October is Officer Richard Mendez, who was fatally wounded that month at Philadelphia International Airport while investigating a suspected car break-in.

Also in October, three officers were shot and wounded in the city’s Rhawnhurst section while responding to a report of a domestic shooting.

In January, another officer was shot and wounded in a Fairhill convenience store. Two other officers were wounded in incidents that month.

But the city overall has had significantly lower levels of gun violence this year, according to an Inquirer analysis. Shootings are down in nearly every neighborhood of the city.

Staff writers Anthony R. Wood, Michelle Myers and Jesse Bunch contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.