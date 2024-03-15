Man in critical condition after shooting in Kensington

A 21-year-old man was shot twice in the head and is in critical condition after a shooting near a Kensington SEPTA station, police said.

The shooting happened at 12:12 a.m. on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue, near the Huntingdon Station stop of the Market-Frankford line, police said. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not arrested anyone and are continuing to investigate.

Friday morning’s shooting follows a violent week near or involving SEPTA property and vehicles.

On March 6 eight Northeast High School students, ages 15 to 17, were shot as they waited to catch a SEPTA bus home on the corner of Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues.

Two 18-year-olds, Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs, were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes in connection with the shooting. A third suspect, 19-year-old Jerhmahd Carter, was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. A fourth person, Asir Boone, 17, who police say was involved remains, at large.

And a day earlier, two people fired at least 40 shots into a crowd of students from Imhotep Institute Charter High School as they were stepping onto a SEPTA bus, police said. Dayemen Taylor, 17, was killed, and two of his classmates were injured. Two women, ages 50 and 71, who were sitting on the bus were also struck by bullets.