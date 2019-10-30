Four family members, including a 6-year-old and 17-year-old, were found fatally shot in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.
The victims, described as family members of a 29-year-old suspect, were found shot in a home on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue in the Cedar Park neighborhood around 12:40 p.m., and were all pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
According to police, officers visited the home Wednesday for a well-being check on the mother and step-father of the suspect after the couple did not show up to work. Officials said both work at a nursing home in the Northeast, and “are known to have trouble with a mentally unstable son.”
When police arrived at the home, they found the 51-year-old woman shot by the front door, and the step-father, estimated to be in his early 50s, shot on the first floor by the basement door of the house.
The suspect’s 6-year-old brother was found in the kitchen, and his 17-year-old brother was in a second-floor bedroom, both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
The suspect is in custody, and a weapon has been recovered, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.