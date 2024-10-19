Seven wounded in North Philly shooting

Seven people were injured, two critically, in an early-morning shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. in the area around Fotterall Square at 11th and Cumberland Streets in Hartranft, CBS reported.

Among the victims was a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest, CBS reported. All were being treated at Temple University Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.