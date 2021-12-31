Police have identified the man who was fatally shot inside a North Philadelphia phone sales and service store Tuesday evening as Tameir Brown, 28, of the 2300 block of North 13th Street.

Around 5:45 p.m., a masked gunman entered the store, Techish, in the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue. He fired 16 shots, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. There was no argument or fight before the shooting.

Brown, who lived a 10-minute walk from the store, was hit in the neck, chest, and torso. “He was paying a bill,” said Officer Miguel Torres, a police spokesperson.

The owner, an employee, and a second customer were also in the store, but were not injured, according to police.

Medics rushed Brown to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.

There has been no arrest. “The investigation is active and ongoing,” Torres said Thursday.