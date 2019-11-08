A jury on Friday convicted a 22-year-old man of first-degree murder and gun offenses in the fatal shooting two years ago of a 13-year-old boy in a Chinese takeout in Nicetown.
Tymear Johnson was 19 at the time of the March 10, 2017, shooting of Khiseer Davis-Prather inside the Gold Fish Chinese takeout on West Hunting Park Avenue.
Johnson showed no reaction when the jury forewoman announced the verdicts. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23 to the mandatory term of life in prison for a first-degree-murder conviction.
There was no evidence during the trial, which started Tuesday, that Johnson or a codefendant, Christopher Southerland, then 17, knew Davis-Prather or any of the three friends with him in the takeout about 10:30 that night.
Prosecutors contended that Johnson, who moments earlier had been on a SEPTA bus with Southerland, which briefly stopped outside the restaurant, had seen one of Davis-Prather’s friends make some sort of hand gesture toward the bus, and that Johnson felt “disrespected.” Because of that, they say, after getting off the bus, Johnson and Southerland walked to the takeout to confront the boys.
Surveillance video inside the establishment, played to the jury of nine women and three men during the trial, showed a masked gunman with a distinctive red jacket take two steps toward the boys, then fire one shot from a .45-caliber gun at Davis-Prather’s head. He died nine days later at a hospital.
Southerland, who with Johnson was initially charged with murder in Davis-Prather’s death, pleaded guilty in November 2017 to a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Now 20, Southerland testified at Johnson’s trial Tuesday that he had accompanied Johnson to the establishment after Johnson said he wanted to “go [expletive] them up,” referring to the younger teens. He said he did not know that Johnson would actually shoot anyone, and instead believed that Johnson was only going to use his gun as a “scare tactic.” In court, he identified Johnson as the shooter.
Police were led to Johnson by surveillance videos and by the distinctive red jacket he wore that night.
Earlier that night, Johnson had worn the red jacket when he was at the King of Prussia Mall and on the SEPTA bus back to Philadelphia, accompanied by Southerland and their girlfriends. At the time, Johnson was living with his girlfriend, who was Southerland’s older sister, at the Southerlands’ home two blocks from the takeout.
Jurors acquitted Johnson of a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.