A teen killed Saturday in West Philly was a person of interest in a 12-year-old’s murder, sources say

An Upper Darby teen who was a person of interest in the death of a 12-year-old boy found dead in a dumpster in Philadelphia last month and who himself had survived a shooting in April was killed early Saturday morning, law enforcement sources said.

Tysheer Shahe Hankinson, 16, was found just after 1 a.m. shot multiple times in his neck, face, left leg and body on Poplar Street near 55th in West Philadelphia, according to police. Medics took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no information about a suspect Sunday, and no murder weapon was recovered.

Hankinson was considered a potential suspect and person of interest in the death of Hezekiah Bernard, whose body, wrapped in plastic and shot in the head, was found in a dumpster outside of a public housing complex in West Philadelphia on Aug. 23, according to law enforcement sources. Bernard had been dead for at least 24 hours, investigators said.

In the wake of Bernard’s death, speculation spread on social media that Hankinson was somehow involved, with multiple people calling for revenge and vigilante justice.

At a vigil Thursday, friends of Bernard, known as “Hezzy,” described him as polite and respectful, and said they were stunned at the news of his apparent murder.

Bernard, who grew up in North Philadelphia but had recently moved to the West Philadelphia area, was a member of LevelUp, an organization that provides services, mentorship, and a safe space for young people.

Hankinson was not as fortunate Saturday as he was on April 21 when, police said, he was shot in the face while waiting for a bus at the SEPTA station at 52nd and Market Streets, and recovered from his injuries.

More than 120 children under 18 have been shot in Philadelphia this year. At least seven of the children were accidentally shot by relatives mishandling unattended guns, while the others were injured by stray bullets. Two children under 12 have died.

Anyone with information about Hankinson’s murder is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.