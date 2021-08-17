A former employee of professional golf’s governing body stole thousands of tickets to one of the sport’s premier events for years and handed them off to resellers in exchange for more than $1 million, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Prosecutors accused Robert Fryer, former assistant director of open admissions at the New Jersey-based U.S. Golf Association, of palming more than 25,000 tickets — with a face value of well over $3.4 million — to the U.S. Men’s Open tournaments between 2013 and 2019.

His graft, they said, helped the ticket resellers make more than $800,000 in profits from reselling the highly coveted passes to the exclusive event.

“Criminals that conduct ticket schemes like this prey on the excitement surrounding big events,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement announcing the charges Tuesday. “Fans should remember that any item with a low price that seems ‘too good to be true’ should be cause for concern.”

Investigators said the scheme began in 2013, when the USGA held the Open at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore. Fryer, the documents say, worked primarily with two eastern Pennsylvania-based ticket brokers who prosecutors did not identify in court filings.

According to court filings, Fryer, 39, of Perkasie, waived his right to be charged by a grand jury indictment — a sign that typically indicates that a defendant has already agreed to plead guilty.

He faces counts including conspiracy, mail and wire fraud that could send him to prison for decades.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether he had retained an attorney to represent him.

This is a developing story.