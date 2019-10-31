Now, Mills and other neighbors — both longtime residents and newer transplants — in this sliver of West Philly are leaning on each other to cope with the sudden loss of an entire family led by Janet, a woman who was always smiling and who everyone knew. A woman who trusted her neighbors so much that she left her front door open on some Saturdays so clients coming to her in-home hair salon could walk right in. A woman who still dressed up to go on dates with her husband, Leslie Holmes. A woman who was killed in the same house where she was raised.