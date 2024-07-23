Victim of West Philly mass shooting will be charged with murder

One of the people injured in the mass shooting in West Philadelphia over the weekend is expected to be charged with multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes, police said Tuesday.

Tahir Shoatz, 28, was one of nine people shot on the 1200 block of North Alden Street early Sunday morning as more than 100 people gathered for a cookout in the Carroll Park section of the city, police said. The shooting, described by police as a “gun battle,” erupted after a group of men got into a fight, and then multiple people drew guns.

Three men died: Akil Jones, 33; Rashie Jones, 29; and Sakayi Robinson, 23. The Joneses were brothers, police said.

Police said Shoatz, of Belmont, was one of at least three people who opened fire on the block. He was shot four times during the incident, police said, and will now be charged with three counts of murder, five counts of aggravated assault, and related crimes.

The five additional surviving victims range in age from 26 to 30, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.