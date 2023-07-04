An Eagles-Bengals Super Bowl LVIII matchup received the most bets at one sportsbook

While we continue to wait for the return of football, specifically the NFL, the Eagles continue to be a popular team in the futures market, receiving plenty of betting action over the last few months.

We told you the Birds were a popular pick to win the Super Bowl in 2024 two weeks ago, with the Eagles garnering the third-most tickets (9.3%) and third-most betting handle (9.3%).

In the NFL MVP market, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who earned a massive contract extension this off-season, had the most MVP betting tickets last week at two sportsbooks, despite having the fifth-best odds. BetMGM data said Hurts accounted for 14% of the betting tickets.

Now, the Eagles are dominating another category: the most bet-on Super Bowl LVIII matchups. The Birds are involved in two of the top three Super Bowl matchup bets, including a rematch with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a look at the odds for the most-bet-on matchups and betting insights for each one, courtesy of BetMGM.

Super Bowl matchup odds (via BetMGM)

At the top of the list sits the teams with the second- and fourth-best Super Bowl odds at BetMGM: the Eagles and Bengals matching up in Super Bowl LVIII. Joe Burrow and the Bengals, like Hurts and the Eagles, were on the losing end of their Super Bowl appearance, suffering at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, two seasons ago.

Among the Super Bowl matchup odds, the Bengals and Eagles meeting has the third-best odds at 20/1 after originally opening at 25/1. The current odds are only behind an Eagles and Chiefs rematch (+1400) and the Eagles and Bills facing off (+1800). The Birds won’t play the Bengals in the regular season, but they do face both the Chiefs and Bills in consecutive weeks during the 2023 campaign.

While a Chiefs-Eagles rematch has the third most tickets, it’s catching the second-most betting money at 6.2%, with a small odds drop from opening at 16/1 to now 14/1. They will meet on Monday Night Football in Week 11, with the Chiefs as 3.5-point favorites as of this morning at FanDuel.

Who wins a potential matchup between the Eagles and Bengals?

Along with betting on who will be facing off in the Super Bowl, you can also bet on the Super Bowl outcome as well. The early betting returns has the Eagles and Bengals matching up, but the most bet exacta, according to BetMGM, is the Eagles to defeat the Bengals in the Super Bowl. The odds of that happening currently sit at +4000, after originally opening at +6000.

The Chiefs to beat the Eagles (+2500) has the shortest odds overall among the prop, with the Chiefs to beat the 49ers and the Bills to beat the Eagles (+3000) up next, followed by the Eagles to beat the Chiefs (+3500), which shares the same odds as the Bengals to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl (+3500).