2024 NFL schedule: Release date, Eagles games, and everything else you need to know

When will the NFL schedule be released?

That’s the question Eagles fans have been asking since the disappointing end to last season, which saw the Birds lose five of their final six games before an early exit in the playoffs. Since then, the Eagles have added two new coordinators, signed star running back Saquon Barkley, and landed cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the draft, fueling optimism heading into training camp.

The NFL will officially release its full 2024 schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m., with shows on the NFL Network and ESPN2 dissecting every matchup. The season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 5, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

So far, we know just one Eagles game — the Birds will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The game will stream nationally on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service, but will also air in Philadelphia, Green Bay, and Milwaukee on NBC.

The NFL has also announced the hosts of its other international games, and will reveal their opponents Wednesday morning on the NFL Network during a two-hour edition of Good Morning Football:

Chicago Bears: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Minnesota Vikings: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Jacksonville Jaguars: Wembley Stadium, London Carolina Panthers: Allianz Arena, Munich

The league has also released a handful of other matchups, including some games on Fox, CBS, NBC, and Amazon’s Prime Video.

Here are the other games the NFL has announced:

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 5 (8:20 p.m., NBC) Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8 (4:25 p.m, Fox) Week 1: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Sept. 9 (8:20 p.m., ESPN) Week 2: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 12 (Amazon Prime Video) Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 15 (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of the 2024 NFL schedule:

When will the full NFL schedule be released?

The NFL will announce the full 2024 schedule on the NFL Network Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Longtime NFL Network Rich Eisen and Philadelphia native Colleen Wolfe will host a three-hour special breaking down the regular season schedule, division by division. They’ll be joined by a host of top NFL announcers, including NBC’s Mike Tirico, CBS’ Jim Nantz, ESPN’s Joe Buck, and Amazon’s Al Michaels.

ESPN will air a two-hour special on ESPN2 Wednesday at 8 p.m., featuring SportsCenter host and Temple grad Kevin Negandhi, NFL Live’s Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, and NFL insider Adam Schefter. Buck will also join the broadcast.

What will be different about the NFL schedule this year?

This is the second season of an 11-year deal with TV and streaming partners worth over $100 billion, so the schedule should look similar to last season, including another Black Friday game.

Here are some things to know:

Teams can appear on Thursday Night Football more: NFL teams can appear twice a year on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. Flex scheduling on both Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football: Like last season, ESPN will be eligible to flex Sunday games into Monday night between Week 14 and Week 17, with teams required to get 12 days notice. Flexing Thursday Night Football is a bit more strict, with a maximum of two flexes per season between Week 13 and Week 17. Expect more Monday Night Football doubleheaders: Last season, ESPN and ABC aired three side-by-side doubleheaders. While nothing has been confirmed yet for this season, NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp praised the format to the Boston Globe. Five international games: Once again, the NFL will play five games outside the United States. In addition to Brazil, games will be held at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Allianz Arena in Munich. There won’t be any games at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City due to ongoing renovations.

Will the NFL’s Christmas games air on Netflix?

Despite Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, the NFL will schedule two games on Dec. 25. Other than the teams, the big question is where will they air?

Puck’s John Ourand reported Netflix is the favorite to stream the two Christmas games, but Amazon also put in a bid. A deal hadn’t been signed as of Monday night, per Ourand. Amazon did not mention streaming Christmas games during its upfront presentation to advertisers Tuesday.

Weeks 15 and 16 will be busy for NFL fans: Between Saturday, Dec. 21, and Monday, Dec. 30, there will only be two days with no NFL games scheduled. So enjoy Christmas Eve.

Which teams will the Eagles play in 2024?

While we won’t know all the dates until Wednesday night, we do know all the Eagles’ opponents for the 2024 season.

In addition to facing their NFC East opponents — Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders — here’s a rundown of the teams the Eagles will play: