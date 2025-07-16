Saquon Barkley and the Eagles win big, a Tush Push skit, and other highlights from a very Philly ESPYs

There was a lot for Philly fans to smile at during ESPN’s annual sports awards show — from a number of “Go Birds” chants and local winners to some familiar faces in the crowd and a Tush Push inspired skit.

Here are some of the highlights from the 2025 ESPYs …

Shane Gillis’ opening monologue

The 2025 ESPYs was hosted by Pennsylvania native Shane Gillis, who doesn’t shy away from showing off his Philly fandom. The comedian, actor, and podcaster’s opening monologue drew inspiration from comedian Norm Macdonald’s 1998 ESPYs monologue.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Athletic, Gillis mentioned that Macdonald was a big reason he wanted to host the ESPYs.

“The reason I wanted to take it on was Norm Macdonald,” Gillis told The Athletic. “He’s the best ever, and he did it, and his monologue was one of my favorites.”

That inspiration was evident. Like Macdonald, he played off the crowd, roasting those in attendance, and made a few spicy jokes about President Donald Trump, Bill Belichick, and O.J. Simpson.

As a tribute to the late Macdonald, Gillis ended his monologue with the same joke Macdonald used 27 years ago on the former NFL safety Charles Woodson.

“Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this year,” Gillis said. “He’s the first defensive player since Charles Woodson to win the Heisman. Congratulations Travis Hunter. Winning the Heisman, that’s something they can never take away from you — unless you kill your wife and a waiter, in which case, they can take that away from you.”

Tush Push origins movie trailer

As a die-hard Philly sports fan, Gillis, 37, didn’t mind showing off his Eagles fandom. During his opening monologue, he briefly mentioned attending the Eagles Super Bowl win in New Orleans before hitting the crowd with a “Go Birds.”

But that wasn’t the only mention of his favorite team. In fact, there was a whole segment dedicated to the Eagles’ signature Tush Push play. After a commercial break, Gillis introduced “an exclusive movie premiere” about the “untold story of a man who was instrumental in the Eagles Super Bowl victory.”

» READ MORE: Tush Push isn’t going anywhere and Eagles fans are ready to rub it in the Packers’ faces

In a prerecorded video, Gillis was dressed as a janitor walking into a locker room with two “Eagles” players, one played by popular social media comedian Druski, and their head coach.

“Football is a game of inches and right now you guys aren’t getting those inches,” Gillis said. “But I have a play. I’ve been dreaming about it my whole life. It requires the entire offense acting as one. A play that cannot be stopped. One team. One heartbeat.

“Picture this, you’re going to line up at center. JT, you’re going to line up right behind him. We’re going to have two guys behind you. This is where the play gets good. At the snap, you dive right into his butt. And then, both those guys behind him are going to grab him by the hips and shove him even harder into your butt.”

With a few concerned looks from Druski, Gillis continued: “You want to win? We’re going to ride your butt right to the championship.”

It should come as no surprise Gillis would dedicate the time to one of the most popular topics in the offseason. The future of the Tush Push was uncertain after the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to ban it. However, after a 22-10 vote, the proposal was rejected in May at the spring league meetings.

“The weaker, softer teams are going to have to get together and vote against it like cowards,” Gillis said. “Could you imagine being a football team and going and complaining about a play working too well? That’s what’s going to happen. Pathetic, right.”

After the movie preview, when Gillis asked Eagles coach Nick Sirianni if he came up with the play, he responded, “Yeah, as a staff we did. It was kind of exactly how you showed it right there.”

Five ‘Go Birds’

Before the Best Team award announcement, Gillis discussed some of the nominees, including the Eagles. And in the process, he managed to throw a jab at the team’s division rival: the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Eagles are up for best team, Go Birds,” Gillis said. “And I bet you guys think as an Eagles fan, I’m going to trash all the other nominees, but far from it. I’m going to celebrate them. I think this race is wide open. It definitely is not obvious who the best team was this year. One of the nominees for best team is the Dallas Cowboys. No, I’m joking. Obviously, Dallas sucks. Go Birds. They’re obviously not here.”

» READ MORE: C.J. Gardner-Johnson retracts his anti-Eagles comment, discusses being traded, and explains ‘that’ Taylor Swift shirt

Gillis introduced each team nominated alongside the Eagles, taking slight digs and throwing in a few more Go Birds.

“Only real teams are up for best team,” Gillis said. “Like Ohio State football who won the national championship. Also, lost to Michigan. Michigan who didn’t cheat this time … Also, UConn women. They could also win best team. UConn women, they played against pros, right? Who were on the verge of a Super Bowl dynasty? No, never mind that was the Eagles. Go Birds.

“Or the Florida Panthers who won back-to-back like the Chiefs, who everyone thought was unstoppable until the Eagles absolutely destroyed them. Go Birds. And the New York Liberty. New York, they’re from a classy town in the Northeast where they invented America. Oh wait, that’s also Philadelphia. Go Birds.”

Mailata accepts on Barkley’s behalf

Saquon Barkley’s backward hurdle was unveiled as the cover of Madden 26, won a fan best dressed costume at Fanatics Fest, and now has won an ESPY for Best Play.

The play was nominated alongside Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Sabrina Ionescu’s logo three game-winner in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, and Trinity Rodman’s overtime goal to send the United States women’s soccer national team to the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics.

Barkley wasn’t in attendance at the ESPYs Wednesday night so Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata accepted the award in his honor.

» READ MORE: Jason and Travis Kelce relive their Lake Tahoe adventures and harmonize with Zac Brown on latest ‘New Heights’

“If Saquon was here today he would say that this is a team award,” Mailata said. “He would say that it was because of the team that he could jump 40 inches vertical, backward over a player. He would say that no man is an island and that he draws his strength from others. So, in saying that thank you to the ESPYs, thank you to the fans who voted for him and Go Birds.”

Barkley also won best NFL player, nominated alongside Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Surtain II.

Other local winners

The Eagles also took home an ESPY for Best Team, nominated alongside the Florida Panthers (NHL), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), New York Liberty (WNBA), Ohio State Buckeyes football team (NCAA), Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA), North Carolina women’s lacrosse’s (NCAA), the USWNT, and the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team (NCAA).

To close out the show, Druski awarded the trophy to Sirianni, Mailata, Jalen Carter, and former Eagle Josh Sweat.

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles organization, thank you,” Sirianni said. “What an honor it is to be associated with all the great teams that were up for this award. Thank you to the fans who voted for us and thank you to the best fans in the world back home in Philly”

Penn State women’s volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley was also honored as the recipient for the 2025 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, for leading her team to a national championship while battling breast cancer. As she accepted her award she showed love to former Penn Stater Barkley.

“Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners, especially my guy Saquon,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “Fly Eagles Fly. A Penn Stater, right. Let’s go. I know I’m sitting next to some Ohio State guys but that’s alright, I got love for you.”

Last year, former six-time WNBA All-Star, and Philadelphia native, Dawn Staley earned the honor.

“Cancer changed my life but it didn’t take it,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “It didn’t take my belief, it didn’t take my spirit and it didn’t take my team … Keep showing up, keep believing and please never ever give up.”